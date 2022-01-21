STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kudappanakunnu-Pathirappally road remains a concern

The situation gets worse when it rains as the entire road becomes muddy and unsuitable to commute.

Published: 21st January 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

The pipe laying work from Peroorkada to Manvila in progress by the KWA

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pathirapally-Kudappanakunnu road, one of the major stretches in the capital city, is in dire straits with the authorities turning a blind eye. Daily commuters are having a hard time passing through the pothole-ridden and muddy road, posing danger to the two-wheelers and others alike. Residents point out that the road was dug up in June by the Kerala Water Authority to lay metal pipes under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded project. However, the road works have not been completed yet.

Sujith, a medical officer says, “I take this route daily to reach my workplace and other destinations. However, ever since the road has been dug up for laying pipes, it is in bad shape. The situation gets worse when it rains as the entire road becomes muddy and unsuitable to commute. It has become difficult to transport patients, especially the elderly and pregnant women. There is also the risk of accidents while travelling on this road. The authorities should address this issue and take necessary steps.”

The residents whose houses are situated on the Pathirapally- Kudappanakunnu road are also having a hard time dealing with the dust as the roads are yet to be tarred. “It has been several months since the road was dug up for laying pipes. My house is situated on the roadside. Due to the dust, my two-year-old baby is falling sick often. Although we had raised these issues with the ward councillor and other authorities concerned, no step has been taken to speed up the work,” said Jithu S V, a resident. 

KWA has been carrying out the rehabilitation works of the existing PSC pipes into M S pipes from Peroorkada to Manvila. The government had allocated `58.5 crore for laying metal pipes along the 15km-long Peroorkada-Manvila stretch. 

Meanwhile, Kudappanakunnu ward councillor Jayachandran Nair S said, “A meeting regarding road works was called by MLA V K Prasanth. However, the delay is due to difficulty in removing the huge rocks along the pipeline. This was the issue faced in AKG Nagar also. A similar problem exists in the Pathirapally-Kudappanakunnu road. Once the pipes are laid, the road will be tarred.”
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp