Kudappanakunnu-Pathirappally road remains a concern

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Pathirapally-Kudappanakunnu road, one of the major stretches in the capital city, is in dire straits with the authorities turning a blind eye. Daily commuters are having a hard time passing through the pothole-ridden and muddy road, posing danger to the two-wheelers and others alike. Residents point out that the road was dug up in June by the Kerala Water Authority to lay metal pipes under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB)-funded project. However, the road works have not been completed yet.

Sujith, a medical officer says, “I take this route daily to reach my workplace and other destinations. However, ever since the road has been dug up for laying pipes, it is in bad shape. The situation gets worse when it rains as the entire road becomes muddy and unsuitable to commute. It has become difficult to transport patients, especially the elderly and pregnant women. There is also the risk of accidents while travelling on this road. The authorities should address this issue and take necessary steps.”

The residents whose houses are situated on the Pathirapally- Kudappanakunnu road are also having a hard time dealing with the dust as the roads are yet to be tarred. “It has been several months since the road was dug up for laying pipes. My house is situated on the roadside. Due to the dust, my two-year-old baby is falling sick often. Although we had raised these issues with the ward councillor and other authorities concerned, no step has been taken to speed up the work,” said Jithu S V, a resident.

KWA has been carrying out the rehabilitation works of the existing PSC pipes into M S pipes from Peroorkada to Manvila. The government had allocated `58.5 crore for laying metal pipes along the 15km-long Peroorkada-Manvila stretch.

Meanwhile, Kudappanakunnu ward councillor Jayachandran Nair S said, “A meeting regarding road works was called by MLA V K Prasanth. However, the delay is due to difficulty in removing the huge rocks along the pipeline. This was the issue faced in AKG Nagar also. A similar problem exists in the Pathirapally-Kudappanakunnu road. Once the pipes are laid, the road will be tarred.”

