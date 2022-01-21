STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pre-monsoon cleaning drive in a fix 

The state government has sanctioned Rs 3.98 crore for carrying out cleaning activities.

| MK Ashok Kumar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The much-hyped sanitation drive which aims to make the capital flood-free during the monsoon has landed in a fix with the corporation failing to provide land for managing the tonnes of waste and silt that would be removed from stormwater drains and canals. The state government has sanctioned Rs 3.98 crore for carrying out cleaning activities. According to officials, the work has been tendered. In addition to this, the government has sanctioned Rs 4 crore for reconstruction of sidewalls of the drains. 

“We have given a letter to the corporation requesting for land to manage the waste. Tonnes of silt would be removed from the canal and we have to dump it somewhere and auction it. We cannot keep these removed silt on the banks of the drains and canals. We are yet to get a reply from the civic body,” said an official of the irrigation department. The official said the work will be implemented in two phases and the construction of side walls will be taken up in the second phase.

“Our aim is to complete the pre-monsoon cleaning by April,” said the official. Last year, the civic body had used Putharikandam Maidan for the purpose and to date the dumped waste hasn’t been removed. “We have given a letter to KSRTC to get their land at Enchakkal for the purpose. We are yet to get a reply. We had explored multiple locations for the purpose, but nothing has worked out,” said an official of the corporation. 

Major canals in Thiruvananthapuram

  • Pattom Thodu
  • Ulloor Thodu
  • Thekkanakara Thodu
  • Parvathy Puthanar
  • Vanchiyoor Thodu
  • Kannamoola thodu
  • Pazhavangadi Thodu
  • Amayizhanchan Thodu
