Pressure on govt, varsities to replicate Calicut varsity model

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close on the heels of the Calicut University Syndicate’s controversial decision to confer ‘Professor’ post to retired teachers in aided colleges, there is pressure on the government and other universities to follow suit.

While universities decide on conferring Professor post to aided college teachers who meet the eligibility critera, it is the Director of Collegiate Education (DCE) who takes the call for teachers in government colleges, Since the DCE had not issued guidelines to include retired teachers, only those presently in service in government colleges are eligible to apply for ‘Professor’ post under the UGC’s Career Advancement Scheme (CAS).According to sources, the government and the other universities have also been approached by various quarters, including teachers’ organisations, to complete the process by March 31. This is aimed at including a large number of teachers who are set to retire on that date.

The CPM-dominated Syndicate of the University of Calicut had recently come under the scanner for its move to confer ‘Professor’ post to retired teachers, in violation of University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, 2018. Meanwhile, the University of Kerala rejected similar applications from retired teachers.

The Save University Campaign Committee, a whistleblower’s collective, had approached Governor (Chancellor) Arif Mohammed Khan with a complaint that the Calicut varsity’s move was aimed at facilitating the conferring of Professor post on Higher Education Minister R Bindu, after her voluntary retirement last year.