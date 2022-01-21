STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Trivandrum airport chief surrenders in rape case

Rao surrendered before the cops by 9 am on the basis of a High Court order. The High Court, while granting anticipatory bail, had directed him to surrender before the local court.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Giri Madhusudana Rao, the chief airport officer of Adani Trivandrum International Airport Ltd, who was accused of raping a female colleague, surrendered before Thumba police on Thursday. 

Rao surrendered before the cops by 9 am on the basis of a High Court order. The High Court, while granting anticipatory bail, had directed him to surrender before the local court. His arrest was recorded and the cops later produced him before the court, which granted him bail against two solvent securities of Rs 1 lakh each. The High Court had earlier granted police limited custody of Rao for 10 days. He will now have to appear before the police for the next 10 days for questioning. 

Rao was booked by the police on the basis of a rape complaint filed by an airport staffer. However, Rao refuted the allegation and said the woman had levelled the complaint as he did not lend her money.

