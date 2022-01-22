STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Teacher gets 3-year jail for abuse of minor girl

Uthaman touched the girl inappropriately under the pretext of sensitizing her about the hygienic aspects that ought to be followed while using the lavatory.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Special Fast Track Court here has sentenced a 47-year-old man to three years imprisonment under Pocso Act for sexually abusing a minor girl, who was his student. Uthaman, 44, a native of Vellayani, was sentenced by Judge R Jayakrishnan for abusing an 11-year-old in 2019.

The convict has also been imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 and on failing to pay the amount, he will have to spend six more months in prison, said special public prosecutor R S Vijay Mohan. The prosecution case was that Uthaman indecently touched the girl, who was then a Class V student, during tuition class.  The tuition was arranged at the house of the girl’s grandparents. 

Uthaman touched the girl inappropriately under the pretext of sensitizing her about the hygienic aspects that ought to be followed while using the lavatory. He also  showed her obscene materials on his mobile phone. The girl panicked and told the matter to her mother, when she went home. The mother filed a complaint with the police. 

The accused had argued that the allegation against him was fabricated and born out of personal grudge the girl’s mother had towards him. But the court brushed aside his contention and found that he had committed offences under Section 7, 8, 11 and 12 of Pocso Act. 

Sexual abuse Pocso minor girl
