Trivandrum police to act tough on Covid norm violators

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city police have warned of strict action against those who flout Covid restrictions put in place owing to the surge in the pandemic. Commissioner G Sparjan Kumar said no public programmes will be allowed and action will be taken against those who organise such events. Shop owners have been told to restrict the number of customers and any violation of this directive will invite strong legal action, he said.

“The shop owners are responsible for ensuring that crowding does not take place in their institutions. If any of the shops are found violating the restrictions, then the police with the help of the City Corporation officials will initiate steps to close down such shops,” he said.

In the wake of Sunday’s lockdown-like restrictions, the border areas of the city have been sealed. Vehicle check points have been set up and only after thorough scrutiny the vehicles will be allowed to enter the city limits. 

Those engaged in emergency and medical services alone will be allowed to travel. Such passengers should keep their identity cards with them. Others, who travel without valid reasons, will be booked under the Epidemic Diseases Act and their vehicles will be confiscated. Exceptions will be there for cleaning staff, automobile workshop employees and people travelling to the railway stations, airports, hospitals, exam centres and vaccine centres.

On Sunday, only medical stores and outlets selling essential food items will be allowed to function. Restaurants can function on take-away and home delivery basis from 7 am to 9 pm. E-commerce and courier services will be allowed to function from 7 am to 9 pm.

Comments

