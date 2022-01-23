Artist community in Thiruvananthapuram bears brunt of COVID-19 curbs

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With new restrictions being imposed by the government in the backdrop of the rampant spread of COVID, including the Omicron variant, stage and performing arts community is staring at an uncertain future yet again.

Though the affected sections had got a breather during the interim period that followed the second COVID wave, the latest spread which is raging like wildfire, has taken the wind out of the community's sails.

Understandably, the artist community is peeved at the apparent double standards on part of the authorities -- there are no curbs on attendance at party meets, entry to cinemas and malls -- while cultural programmes are facing tight restrictions.

Cultural czar and creative artist 'Soorya' Krishnamoorthy, who pioneered the epoch-making Surya Festival -- the biggest cultural extravaganza in the state -- has called off the latest edition of the prestigious festival which was on for 28 days this year and cautioned the 'powers be' against the double standards.

He also released a scathing statement lamenting the current lot of stage artists. "As many as 70 artists were given financial aid by us during the lockdown to tide over the crisis. If the government doesn’t take a proactive measure to address the concerns, then I will lead the protest and we will take to the streets," he said.

Cultural activist RS Ajith said that with hardly any venues available to artists these days to showcase their talents, their artistic morale too has been arrested.

"The law has to be the same for all. Stage artists are the most affected and they have been rendered jobless for two years. The artist community is frustrated and depressed. Their source of livelihood has been cut off and not being able to perform affects the artistic morale also," said Ajith.

"In the new normal, many festival committee members are wondering if art performances were essential to festivals. Apart from the performing arts, they are questioning why other arts such as theatre need to be made a part. And that’s a scary scenario," he added.

Hire Goods and Owners' Association state general secretary TV Balan said that the lone way forward is to grant permission for conducting programmes by adhering to COVID protocol. The association has over 12,000 members and the sector provides employment to 14,000 people.

"They have all been rendered jobless during the lockdown. What we cannot understand is the double standards. After a 19 month-long lockdown, when we are just limping back, more restrictions are being brought in and programmes are being cancelled," he said. Disuse on account of the lockdown has damaged several equipment, said Balan.

"The loss is crippling. The sound boxes, generators, curtains and so on, if not used, become useless and get ruined over time. Many have suffered loss to the tune of several crore. With no stage performances, the lighting and sound community has suffered monumental loss. If the situation continues like this, then many will be forced to take drastic steps," he says.

Drastic measures

Artist community peeved there are no curbs on attendance at party meets, entry to cinemas and malls -while cultural programmes are facing tight restrictions

'Soorya' Krishnamoorthy has called off the latest edition of the Surya Festival which was on for 28 days this year. He says if the government doesn't take a proactive measure to address the concerns, then artists will be forced to take to the streets