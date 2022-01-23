COVID surge continues in Thiruvananthapuram district

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The COVID situation in the district remained more or less the same on Saturday. Fourteen persons died due to COVID and 7430 persons tested positive for the disease in the district on Saturday. 4163 persons recovered from the disease on the day. A statement from the health minister’s office said 57533 persons were undergoing treatment at houses and hospitals for the disease.

Health Minister Veena George has asked people to contact the COVID control room for clearing doubts on the treatment and quarantine of patients. These numbers can be used for seeking help for emergency shifting of patients to hospitals.

The district control room numbers are 0471- 2733433, 0471- 2779000, 91886 10100, 0471- 2475088 and 0471- 2476088. Besides these numbers, people can also contact over the state-level control room numbers working round the clock. They are 104, 1056, 0471- 2552056, 2551056

A COVID Second Line Treatment Centre will be opened in the capital exclusively for the treatment of pregnant women testing positive for COVID. As per the order of the District Disaster Management Authority, the new centre will be set up at the maternity block of the Government Ayurveda College campus at Poojappura.

40 beds have been sanctioned. The district medical officer and the district police chief have been asked to assign medical and security personnel for the facility.

Warning signs

COVID patients undergoing isolation at homes should seek medical assistance in case their symptoms worsen, according to the health department. The warning signs include over 100 degree fever for three consecutive days, difficulty in breathing, oxygen saturation below 94 per cent or respiratory rate dipping below 24 breaths per minute in at least three readings taken within one hour, chest pain, confusion, difficulty in rising from bed and muscle pain.

Stringent curbs today

District Collector has warned of strict restrictions in the wake of the lockdown on Sunday. People have been asked to limit travel for emergency purposes. Essential commodities can be bought from shops near their residences. There will not be any change in pre-scheduled examinations. Candidates can travel with hall ticket to the their destinations.

