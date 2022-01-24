Rejection of tableau a revenge: CPM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has opined that the rejection of Kerala’s tableau proposal featuring Sree Narayana Guru will be a disgrace to the Republic Day celebrations. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Kodiyeri said the Sangh Parivar politics and Sree Narayana Guru’s vision were contradictory.

“Kerala has been excluded from the pageantry just because of featuring Guru in the tableau. This is a revenge against Kerala for not approving the Sangh Parivar ideals,” he said. Golwalkar’s “Bunch of Thoughts” justifies the varna system of caste discrimination.

The Sangh Parivar does not accept that caste discrimination was social discrimination. Instead, it acknowledges it as the strength of Indian society. The Parivar views Muslims, Christians and Communists as internal threats. The book has the same approach towards advocates of democracy.

“Narayana Guru’s vision was to adopt morals of all religions. It will never match with the Parivar politics. Guru had a leadership role in the renaissance movement in the state,” Kodiyeri said.