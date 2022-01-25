STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala lining up new products before tourists: Mohamed Riyas

Published: 25th January 2022 07:38 AM

Kerala Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala Public Works Minister PA Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the country celebrates National Tourism Day in the midst of the pandemic’s third wave on Tuesday, Kerala wishes to provide new experiences and memorable hospitality to domestic and international tourists who visit the state, said Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas.  

The state government wants to ensure that the state and its people are benefited directly and indirectly from the sector. The various projects that are being implemented and newly proposed are all aimed at achieving this, he said.

The tourism industry is facing formidable challenges during this pandemic. But the state is poised to face any dire situation by adopting protocols and emergency measures in all sectors including tourism sector. The introduction of ‘bio bubble’ tourism concept helped the state conveys the message to the world outside that it was absolutely safe to visit. The concept envisages achieving cent per cent vaccination in all tourism centres in the state with the help of the health department, the minister said.

‘Keravan Kerala’, the biodiversity circuit, Malabar literary circuit, Agri-Tourism Network and in-car dining are some of the novel products that the state government could proudly present to tourists. Since tourism is a sector that is intrinsically linked to lives of people, it’s ideal that people become stakeholders in tourism to ensure there is no disconnect, he added. 

‘Keravan Kerala’, a new product recently launched to promote caravan trips, reflects its philosophy. Use of caravans has opened up possibilities of travel to hitherto unexplored destinations. This would increase the availability of localised rural jobs.

People can open facilities that provide local cuisine to visitors or promote traditional art forms. An increase in job opportunities would bring people closer to tourism leading to its growth, creating a win-win situation. Kerala Tourism is also aiming at developing at least one tourist destination in each local body with the help of the local self-government institutions. Steps to realise this vision would begin this year, he said.

The Agri-tourism Network envisaged by Kerala Tourism is another intervention to help tourists experience farming and allied culture in the state. Farm tourism, homestead farming and farms of model farmers would be marketed as part of the network. 

