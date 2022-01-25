STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala NCC contingent wins national cadets award

Gold medal winners are felicitated by the Prime Minister. Out of six batons that the PM would be giving, three would be received by the Kerala directorate.

Published: 25th January 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State NCC Contingent (Kerala & Lakshadweep) have achieved a historic feat in the ongoing Republic Day parade preparatory competitions in New Delhi. All six participants in the Best Cadet (BC) competition have won medals with three of them winning the coveted gold. 

Gold medal winners are felicitated by the Prime Minister. Out of six batons that the PM would be giving, three would be received by the Kerala directorate. As many as 17 NCC directorates from all over India took part in the competition.

Cadet Madhav S   of 28(K) Bn from Sree Neelakanta Govt Sanskrit College in Pattambi won the All India Best Cadet Award with gold in the category of Senior Division (Army). NC1 Kuruvilla K Ancheril of 7(K) Naval Unit NCC from Sacred Heart College, Thevara, won gold in the category of Senior Division (Navy). Sgt. Kirti Yadav of 21(K) Bn from St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, won gold in the category of Senior Wing (Army). These three winners will receive the award on January  28 in New Delhi. NC1 Meenakshi A Nair of 7(K) Naval Unit won the Silver Medal in the Senior Wing category (Navy), LFC Arjun Venugopal of 3(K) Air Sqn NCC won the Bronze Medal in the Senior Division category(Air). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCC Kerala
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp