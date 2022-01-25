Kerala NCC contingent wins national cadets award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State NCC Contingent (Kerala & Lakshadweep) have achieved a historic feat in the ongoing Republic Day parade preparatory competitions in New Delhi. All six participants in the Best Cadet (BC) competition have won medals with three of them winning the coveted gold.

Gold medal winners are felicitated by the Prime Minister. Out of six batons that the PM would be giving, three would be received by the Kerala directorate. As many as 17 NCC directorates from all over India took part in the competition.

Cadet Madhav S of 28(K) Bn from Sree Neelakanta Govt Sanskrit College in Pattambi won the All India Best Cadet Award with gold in the category of Senior Division (Army). NC1 Kuruvilla K Ancheril of 7(K) Naval Unit NCC from Sacred Heart College, Thevara, won gold in the category of Senior Division (Navy). Sgt. Kirti Yadav of 21(K) Bn from St Teresa’s College, Ernakulam, won gold in the category of Senior Wing (Army). These three winners will receive the award on January 28 in New Delhi. NC1 Meenakshi A Nair of 7(K) Naval Unit won the Silver Medal in the Senior Wing category (Navy), LFC Arjun Venugopal of 3(K) Air Sqn NCC won the Bronze Medal in the Senior Division category(Air).