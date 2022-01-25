Stringent Covid curbs in Kerala capital after spike in hospial admission

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the number of Covid patients who seek hospital admission increasing sharply, the state government has decided to impose stringent restrictions in Thiruvananthapuram from Tuesday. The capital became the first district to be classified as Category C, which calls for utmost focus as per the latest guidelines. Eight districts, including Ernakulam, will now fall under Category B.

The classification of districts into A, B and C, based the number of people admitted in hospitals in a week, will be effective from Tuesday. A Covid review meeting held on Monday decided to close down cinema halls, swimming pools and gyms in Thiruvananthapuram. Only 20 people will be allowed to attend weddings and funerals. No public function is allowed. Religious functions should be held online.

Only final semester graduate and postgraduate students are allowed to attend classes offline. All other classes will be switched to online mode. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired the meeting, directed officials to focus on strengthening containment measures in the district by coordinating with local bodies.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, meanwhile, cancelled Wednesday’s ‘At Home’ reception at Raj Bhavan. As many as 26,514 persons contracted Covid in the state on Monday. Only 55,557 samples were tested and the test positivity rate of 48% was the highest ever in the state. Thirteen deaths were reported. Out of the 2,60,271 patients, nearly 10,000 are admitted in hospitals.

Schools, colleges can close down if cluster is formed

The meeting also gave permission to schools and colleges to close down if the attendance is less than 40% for three consecutive days as a result of spread of infection. The institution will be considered as a cluster. A decision has been taken to give work-from-home option to one of the parents of children with cerebral palsy or autism.

The CM directed the health department to increase facilities for dialysis of patients He asked Chief Secretary V P Joy to consider the demand for reducing the attendance of employees in secretariat and also asked to look for alternative arrangement from January 25 to 30 due to modification of e-office system.

More curbs in capital district

Districts will be classified based on number of people admitted in hospitals, from a baseline date of Jan 1

CATEGORY A Kottayam, Malappuram & Kannur

The occupancy doubles from baseline date and ICU admission increases by 50%

Only 50 will be allowed to attend marriages, funerals and public functions in these districts

CATEGORY B Palakkad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Wayanad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alappuzha & Kollam

If more than 10% of all patients admitted are Covid patients and ICU admission doubles from baseline date

Only 20 people will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals. No public function will be allowed in the district. Religious functions shall be restricted to online.

CATEGORY C Thiruvananthapuram

If more than 25% of patients admitted are Covid patients

All curbs of Category B

Additionally, swimming pool and gyms to be shut

Only classes of final semester of graduate and postgraduate courses will function in offline mode. All other classes including tuition classes will be online

Utmost attention

47.7% tpr on Monday was the highest ever reported in the state