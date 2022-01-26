Ensure timely completion of development projects: Collector Navjot Khosa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: District Collector Navjot Khosa on Tuesday directed officials of various departments to ensure timely completion of development projects. She was speaking at the virtual District Infrastructure Coordination Committee (DICC), held to assess the progress of public works projects in the district. The collector said the officials should carry out proper follow-up of various projects and coordinate effectively with various departments to ensure there is no delay.

Projects of the Public Works Department worth over Rs 5 crore, including road and national highway construction and KIIFB projects, were also discussed at the meeting. Land acquisition for various projects were also discussed. DICC state nodal officer S Samba Siva Rao, Jyoti R, executive engineer and convener, PWD Road Section, among others attended the meeting.