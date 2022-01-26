STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Serial chain snatchers, aides held

The rural district police have arrested two youths involved in several vehicle theft and chain snatching cases.

Published: 26th January 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rural district police have arrested two youths involved in several vehicle theft and chain snatching cases. Three of their accomplices, including a woman who helped sell the booty, were also arrested.

Shameer, 21, of Pallippuram and Abin, 21, of Kadakkavoor, were arrested by Kadakkavoor police in connection with a case pertaining to snatching of a gold chain from an 80-year-old woman near Kadakkavoor on Saturday.  Akhil Preman, 20, of Vakkom, Hareesh, 19, of Chirayinkeezhu and Jernisha, 22, of Nilamel were arrested for helping the two.

The police, while probing the chain-snatching incident, had found that the two-wheeler used for committing the crime was stolen from Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. It was soon learnt that Shameer and Abin stole vehicles and altered it at a house near Vakkom before snatching chains. The arrested trio were found to have helped the two in altering the appearance of the stolen vehicles and selling the gold chains.

Jernisha was working as an assistant manager at a private firm in Chalakkudy and the police said she particularly helped the group to sell the gold. Her financial transactions are under scrutiny, the police said.
The police said Shameer and Abin had more than 30 cases against them and during questioning, they confessed of conducting chain snatching in Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari.

