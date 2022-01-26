Streetlights on Anayara-Infosys stretch soon

EKrishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Commuters navigating the unlit stretch on the NH- 66 can now heave a sigh of relief as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has initiated steps to install streetlights on the median between Thampuranmukku near Infosys and Lords hospital in Anayara, near Chackai. The NHAI had earlier proposed to install the streetlights at 75 spots, including major junctions on the stretch. According to officials, preliminary works have begun at Thampuranmukku as part of the initiative.

Speaking to TNIE, P Pradeep, project director, NHAI said the decision to install the streetlights was taken as majority of these spots are vulnerable to accidents. “We will install lights at Akkulam bridge too,” he said.However, the NHAI is yet to take a decision on the Expression of Interest (EOI) called by the corporation from private players to install the streetlights.

“We have asked the corporation to provide us with a fresh and detailed proposal as they want private agencies to install the street lights for revenue generation through the advertisement hoardings placed on the lamp posts along the median. Once the corporation sends the proposal, I will forward it to the NHAI directorate,” said the project director.

Though the NHAI has decided to install the lights on its own, the corporation has to provide the lighting for the streetlights. Unlike other NH stretches, Kazhakootam to Vizhinjam is an important corridor as many IT companies, research institutions, apartments, malls and showrooms are located on both sides of the stretch.

Until recently, the NHAI and the city corporation had been passing the buck over the installation of the streetlights. According to Binu Francis, corporation secretary, the civic body is awaiting approval from NHAI to install the lights under Public Private Participation (PPP) mode. “ Right now, the NHAI is installing lights at certain places only. The corporation wants to install lights on the entire stretch, “ said Binu