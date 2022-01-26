STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vazhimukku-Kaliyikkavila stretch to get a facelift, work likely to begin in Feb

The Central government has given its nod for the project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore.

Published: 26th January 2022 07:21 AM

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Motorists and daily commuters who use the pothole-riddled road from Kaliyikkavila near Kerala-Tamil Nadu border to Vazhimukku in the district can heave a sigh of relief as the maintenance works on the stretch is expected to begin from February. The Central government has given its nod for the project, which will be completed at an estimated cost of Rs 22 crore. The work has been awarded to Thiruvananthapuram-based builder Sree Dhanya Construction.  

Traffic bottlenecks and accidents are common on the 18-km stretch. The situation had worsened after schools and colleges on the stretch had reopened  K Ansalan, Neyyattinkara MLA said the entire road between Kaliyikkavila and Vazhimukku near Balaramapuram will be tarred. “As of now, only the potholes on the stretch were being tarred, while the rest of the area was ignored.

Once the work is completed, the road will meet the standards of Indian Road Congress. We expect the renovation work to begin in the first week of February as the contractor for the work has already been finalised, “ he said. 

C Jyotheendranath, executive engineer, PWD ( NH), said the state government is yet to approve the amount quoted by the contractor. “ However, the rest of the procedures are nearly completed and the work will begin soon. The junctions will also sport land markings and zebra crossings, “ he said. 

Once the work kicks off, it is expected to be completed in four months. The road from Karamana to Balaramapuram was turned into a state highway after the NHAI handed over the land to the state government for the development of the four-lane stretch. The NHAI has already converted the Kazhakootam-Karode stretch as a national highway and will hand over the Balaramapuram-Kaliyakkavila stretch to the state government  soon.

Major upgrade
The road will meet the   Indian Road Congress standards. The junctions on the 18-km stretch will also sport land markings and zebra crossings

