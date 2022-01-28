Dhanuvachapuram violence: Three IHRD college students arrested

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Parassala police have arrested three students of IHRD’s College of Applied Science, Dhanuvachapuram, for allegedly setting on fire the flag post of ABVP installed in front of VTM NSS College, vandalising the window glasses of two cars parked outside the college and damaging the CCTV cameras installed in front of the NSS Higher Secondary School.

The arrested have been identified as Akhil, 20, of Vellarada, Abin, 21, of Elluvila and Salman, 20, of Kaliyikkavila. The police said the attack occurred on Thursday 3 am and the suspects were picked up within three hours.

The VTM NSS College is considered as an ABVP bastion, while the IHRD College is an SFI stronghold. Police said that the arrested were drunk and there were no political motives behind the incident. There were reports that petrol bombs were used during the attack, but the police have rejected the claim.

Thiruvananthapuram rural district police chief Divya V Gopinath said the incident was not a goonda attack and no petrol bombs were used as claimed by a section of media.