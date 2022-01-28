Thiruvananthapuram Corp’s Covid fight falters as rapid team, Asha workers unpaid: BJP

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: At a time when the third wave of the pandemic is on, the Covid prevention efforts of the city corporation are lagging behind, BJP councillors in the civic body have alleged. The lack of cooperation from Rapid Response Team (RRT) volunteers and Asha workers has compounded the problem, they alleged.

RRT volunteers who rendered yeoman service during the first and second wave of the pandemic have not been paid their allowance by the civic body. In 57 wards, the dues of RRT workers have not been paid for more than a year. Even though the corporation claims that funds for RRT volunteers have been disbursed in 43 wards, half of them have not even received any money, BJP councillors alleged.

“The ruling CPM says the lackadaisical attitude of health inspectors and junior health inspectors is responsible for the present situation. These corporation officials on the other hand ridicule young volunteers who risk their lives during the pandemic,” BJP councillor Thirumala Anil said.

He added that despite approaching the Mayor, chairperson of health standing committee and councillors, no help was given to the volunteers. The BJP councillors added that Asha workers, who render service at the grassroots level are also keeping away from Covid prevention activities due to non-payment of honorarium by the civic body. They have not even been provided basic safety equipment such as masks, gloves and sanitisers.