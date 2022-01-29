6,735 new Covid cases in Capital

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The district on Friday reported 6,735 new Covid cases. A total of 19 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours. The district administration and the corporation have stepped up vigil across the district by setting up control rooms and war rooms.

Meanwhile, District Collector Navjot Khosa has tested positive for the virus and she is under home isolation. Additional District Magistrate will hold the charge of the collector. Mayor S Arya Rajendran, who had tested positive earlier, is also under home isolation.

On Friday, 6,921 people recovered from the infection. A total of 47,885 people are still under treatment.While 2,109 people are under hospital isolation, 357 people were hospitalised on Friday. The district has come under intensified restrictions after being classified in the C category.

Covid control room numbers

9188610100, 1077, 0471 2779000.

Oxygen war room numbers: 7592939426, 7592949448

New cases: 6,735

Recoveries: 6,921

Deaths: 19

Active cases: 47,885