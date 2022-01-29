STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Autorickshaw driver dies in road accident

An autorickshaw driver died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a private bus at Mamom near Attingal on Friday.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An autorickshaw driver died after the vehicle he was driving collided with a private bus at Mamom near Attingal on Friday. The deceased is Vikraman, 62, a resident of Charuvila Puthenveedu, Avanavancherry. The Attingal police have registered a case.

The police said the accident took place around 10.30am at Palamoodu near Mamom bridge when the autorickshaw with two passengers was proceeding to Attingal town from Mamom. The private bus while overtaking the autorickshaw hit its front portion at Palamoodu. While Vikraman suffered serious injuries, the passengers escaped unhurt. 

