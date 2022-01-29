STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ayyankali scholarship exam to begin on March 12

The Ayyankali Talent Search Scholarship examination by the Kerala State SC Development Department will be held in every district from 2pm to 4pm on March 12.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

(Express Illustrations | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ayyankali Talent Search Scholarship examination by the Kerala State SC Development Department will be held in every district from 2pm to 4pm on March 12. Students who fall under the scheduled caste category enrolled in class 4 in the 2021-22 academic year can apply for the scholarship. The annual income of the student’s family must not exceed Rs 50,000. There are no restrictions for students from special minority tribe groups. 

Interested students should apply with relevant details and consent letters of their school authority at the respective scheduled caste development office/ tribal extension office/ tribal development office in the districts before February 21. A total of 200 students will be selected for the examination. Students should submit the caste and income certificates before receiving the scholarship. 

