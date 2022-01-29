STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark to house 30 more firms, create over 1,500 jobs

Technopark is home to 63,700 IT professionals in 465 companies with a total IT built-up space of 10.6 million sq ft as on date 

Published: 29th January 2022 07:23 AM

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram

The Technopark at Thiruvananthapuram. (File photo| BP Deepu, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Technopark in the capital is all set to generate vast job opportunities by allotting fresh 10,000 sq ft space for 30 more companies. This is expected to generate 1,600 new jobs.  In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, about one lakh sq ft of office space was allotted to 41 companies by Technopark.   Technopark is home to 63,700 IT professionals in 465 companies with a total IT built-up space of 10.6 million sq ft as on date. A pointer to Technopark’s progress is the fact that all these companies have had a healthy bottom line.

Technopark is  also on an expansion mode. The upcoming TCS Aerospace Hub in Technocity is envisaged as a Development Centre in Space Technologies, Manufacturing and Defence, the ‘live-work-play’ concept of development happening  through Embassy-Taurus ‘DownTown Trivandrum’ project in Technopark Phase 3 campus will see 57 lakh sq ft of built-up space and the World Trade Centre, Thiruvananthapuram by Brigade Enterprises at Technocity are the flagship projects that will generate innumerable job opportunities in Thiruvanantha puram. 

During the pandemic, on the export revenue, Technopark has reasons to cheer as it recorded a Rs 611-crore jump in earnings in 2020-21 compared to the previous fiscal. FY 2020-21 saw exports bring Rs 8,501 crore from 460 companies as against Rs 7,890 crore from 450 companies the year before. Technopark reported a total workforce of 62,000 in FY 2019-20. In the last 20 months, the park further strengthened its workforce by creating 1700 more employment opportunities.  

“Global behemoths in IT and related sectors have marked their presence in Technopark and helped in the overall development of Kerala and added to skill strengths. Committed to ensuring more job opportunities to the youth in Kerala, Technopark has succeeded in clocking a remarkable growth rate on all fronts,” said John M Thomas, CEO Kerala State IT Parks. 

“The development outlook initiated right from the founding days has helped Technopark stand in good stead through these trying times of Covid. It is no small achievement that the progress continues even in this difficult period, creating more job opportunities and attracting more investments and new companies.

All these have been the result of the timely guidance and support by the government and the concerted efforts put in towards proper planning and implementation of projects by stakeholders. Technopark and Kerala IT will pursue this and go further,” John M Thomas added.

Technopark
