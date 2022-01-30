STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25-year-old woman booked for attempt to abandon newborn’s body

Published: 30th January 2022 07:21 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Valiyathura police on Saturday registered a case against a 25-year-old woman for allegedly abandoning the body of her newborn in the bushes near a godown at Valiyathura. 

The police registered the case based on Section 318 (Concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) and Section 315 (Act done with intent to prevent a child being born alive, or to cause it to die after its birth) of the Indian Penal Code against Siji of Valiyathura. 

However, the police could not arrest Siji as she is under treatment at medical college hospital due to post-delivery complications. According to the police, Siji was seven months pregnant and was trying to conceal this from her relatives. 

When she suffered pain, she came near the godown, which is a secluded place and gave a premature birth. But the baby was stillborn. Around 4pm, the local residents informed the police. When the police reached the spot, they found Siji lying unconscious next to the baby. 

Siji later revealed to the police that she had planned to abandon the baby. The police have begun a probe. 
Further action would be taken against the woman once she is discharged from the hospital, said an 
officer.

