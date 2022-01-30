STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

6,647 test Covid positive in Capital

A total of 6,647 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday. As many as 31 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours.

Published: 30th January 2022 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 07:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sample collection for Covid-19 testing, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Sample collection for Covid-19 testing (Representational Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 6,647 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday. As many as 31 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded 8,235 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 46,202 active cases. A total of 84,226 people are under observation in the district as of Saturday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp