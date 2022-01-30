6,647 test Covid positive in Capital

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A total of 6,647 people tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday. As many as 31 deaths were also reported in the last 24 hours. The district also recorded 8,235 recoveries on the day. At present, the district has 46,202 active cases. A total of 84,226 people are under observation in the district as of Saturday.
