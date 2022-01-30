STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhu lynching case: Chennithala writes to Pinarayi

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala wrote to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alleging that the Madhu murder case was being sabotaged. 

Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

In the letter, Chennithala alleged that efforts are on to derail the investigation and ensure that the guilty, who lynched the 30-year-old tribal youth to death in February 2018 in Attapadi, go scot-free. 

He urged the chief minister to expedite the appointment of a special public prosecutor in the case so that those involved in the lynching case get adequate punishment. 

