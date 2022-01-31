STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Covid review meet today, relaxations unlikely

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the Covid situation in the state on Monday.

Published: 31st January 2022 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing, Covid

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the Covid situation in the state on Monday. It is unlikely that the government would offer fresh relaxation till the situation changes for better.The state reported 51,570 new cases with a test positivity rate of 50%, on Sunday. The daily Covid cases have been hovering around 50,000 for the past six days and there has been a proportionate increase in the number of patients.

ALSO READ : Fund crunch hits Covid relief activities in Kerala capital

There are 3,54,595 active patients and 3.4% of them are admitted to various hospitals. The districts are likely to be reclassified on the basis of new hospital admissions as over 1,000 patients have been added since the last review meeting.At present, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam are in Category C.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid Pandemic Pinarayi Vijayan Review meet
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp