Covid review meet today, relaxations unlikely

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan will review the Covid situation in the state on Monday. It is unlikely that the government would offer fresh relaxation till the situation changes for better.The state reported 51,570 new cases with a test positivity rate of 50%, on Sunday. The daily Covid cases have been hovering around 50,000 for the past six days and there has been a proportionate increase in the number of patients.

There are 3,54,595 active patients and 3.4% of them are admitted to various hospitals. The districts are likely to be reclassified on the basis of new hospital admissions as over 1,000 patients have been added since the last review meeting.At present, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Kollam are in Category C.