Over 3.2 lakh Higher Secondary students to appear for improvement exams today

The minister said the exam is being conducted after overcoming many hardships posed by the third wave of the pandemic. 

Students appear for exams at St Antony’s Higher Secondary School students attending exams in Kochi. (File | A Sanesh, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a huge surge in Covid cases, the government has made all arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Higher Secondary improvement exam beginning on Monday (January 31).Over 3.2 lakh students, including 2.98 lakh regular and 21,644 private students, are appearing for the exam in 1,955 centres across the state. Another 11 students from the lateral entry (regular) scheme will also attempt the examination. General Education Minister V Sivankutty told reporters here that special rooms will be arranged in exam centres for Covid positive candidates. 

The exam is being held in two sessions, from 9.30am and from 2pm. The minister said the exam is being conducted after overcoming many hardships posed by the third wave of the pandemic. “The arrangements for the exam were made in a limited time. The government is always on the side of the students,” Sivankutty said. He urged the public to be wary of people who blindly criticise the government on any issue. The improvement exam is also being attended by 41 students from the Gulf. 

