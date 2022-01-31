STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Permanent memorial for J C Daniel to come up at Neyyattinkara

The homestead belonged to former Neyyattinkara municipal commissioner S R Krishna Iyer.

Published: 31st January 2022 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2022 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

Theater, movies, movie, cinema

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Finally, a permanent memorial for J C Daniel, the father of Malayalam cinema, is getting ready in the state. The statue of the filmmaker, who directed the first Malayalam film ‘Vigathakumaran,’ will be set up at the municipal stadium at Neyyattinkara and it will be the first such memorial for him in the state. In addition, there will be film screenings at the stadium by various film clubs at Neyyattinkara.  

Neyyattinkara municipal chairman P K Rajmohan evinced interest in setting up the memorial after the J C Daniel Foundation which is headquartered in Kottayam approached him. For a long time, the statue made under the aegis of the foundation was kept in Kottayam and it was shifted to Neyyattinkara recently after the municipality showed interest as Daniel spent his last days at a rented house at Neyyattinkara.  

Rajmohan told TNIE that the municipality is planning to unveil the memorial on April 27, the birth anniversary of J C Daniel. “We are working on it for its launch. It will be a state-of-the-art centre. It will not be a memorial statue alone. There will be live programmes and film shows so that it would become a cultural nerve centre of Neyyattinkara in future. There will be an open-air theatre and a park. The fund for the project is through sponsorships. We also have plans to introduce a J C Daniel award of Rs 1 lakh in the future,” he said.  

In a Facebook post, CPM Thiruvananthapuram district committee said that Daniel was born in Agastheeswaram in Kanyakumari district but spent the rest of his life in Neyyattinkara. At that time he was staying in an old building in the backyard at Krishnapuram on the national highway where the present Neyyattinkara Water Authority Division Office is functioning. The homestead belonged to former Neyyattinkara municipal commissioner S R Krishna Iyer.

In the 1970s, when Kariyil Krishna Pillai was the chairman, the municipality bought the property from Krishna Iyer’s heirs and handed it over to the water authority. The facade of the old run-down building was later renovated. Currently, the statue is being kept at the municipal office.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Permanent memorial J C Daniel Filmmaker Neyyattinkara
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (File photo| AP)
Corruption like termite, hollows country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses at the start of Union Budget session. (Photo| ANI)
Made in India vaccines playing important role in making COVID-free world: President Ram Nath Kovind
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Shahdara gang-rape: 'Younger sister of victim also molested by accused', say Delhi police
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp