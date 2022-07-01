STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP office attack: Govt plea to withdraw case rejected

There is no independent witness for the attack.

Published: 01st July 2022

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here has rejected a petition by the state government to withdraw the case pertaining to the attack on BJP’s state committee office. The deputy director of prosecution argued that it was a politically motivated case and did not have legal standing.

There is no independent witness for the attack. No accused has been named in the FIR. The complaint to the police said five persons carried out the attack. But the FIR says there were seven persons. The prime witness in the case, Vineeth, countered this by stating that there was sufficient evidence to prove otherwise.

