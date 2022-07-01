Brewery & distillery licence: Court dismisses govt plea to end case

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The vigilance special court hearing the brewery and distillery licence case dismissed a petition filed by the state government to end the case proceedings. It also directed officers concerned to hand over copies of documents pertaining to the case as requested by petitioner and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

The vigilance prosecutor argued that there were legal hurdles in proceeding with the case and that the allegations raised by Chennithala cannot be viewed as corruption.However, Chennithala’s counsel said the vigilance prosecutor was denying a chance to the petitioner to prove the allegations. This is a challenge to the law and order system, the counsel said.

According to Chennithala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former excise minister T P Ramakrishnan sanctioned licences to new companies overruling the advice of officers. He said that applications were invited discreetly and sanctions were given without the knowledge of the cabinet. The petitioner demanded an investigation against the chief minister, T P Ramakrishnan, former excise commissioner Rishiraj Singh and deputy commissioners of the excise department in the districts concerned.