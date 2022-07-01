STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

CPI urges release of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar

The protesters demanded immediate release of Teesta Setalvad and R B Sreekumar.

Published: 01st July 2022 04:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 04:06 AM   |  A+A-

Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)

Activist Teesta Setalvad (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI control commission chairman Pannyan Raveendran has said that the BJP government is apprehensive of dissenting voices.This explains why human rights activist Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar were arrested.  He recalled that despite the UN Human Rights Commission urging the Centre to release the two, scant regard was given to it.He was speaking at a public protest programme held under the aegis of Thiruvananthapuram Solidarity Community here on Thursday.  
The protesters demanded immediate release of Teesta Setalvad and R B Sreekumar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CPI RB Sreekumar Teesta Setalvad
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp