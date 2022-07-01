CPI urges release of Teesta Setalvad, RB Sreekumar

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The CPI control commission chairman Pannyan Raveendran has said that the BJP government is apprehensive of dissenting voices.This explains why human rights activist Teesta Setalvad and RB Sreekumar were arrested. He recalled that despite the UN Human Rights Commission urging the Centre to release the two, scant regard was given to it.He was speaking at a public protest programme held under the aegis of Thiruvananthapuram Solidarity Community here on Thursday.
The protesters demanded immediate release of Teesta Setalvad and R B Sreekumar.
