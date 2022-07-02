FFSI protests ban on ‘Anthem for Kashmir’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), Kerala Region, has registered its strong protest against the Centre banning the short film ‘Anthem for Kashmir’. The 9-minute-long short film by Keralite director Sandeep Raveendranath is a noticeable work and an honest narrative on Kashmir’s current scenario, said FFSI in a statement. “The film opens a window into the real status of Kashmir. The film portrays the silent cries of Kashmir’s border villages where the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in force,” said FFSI Kerala region president Chelavoor Venu.