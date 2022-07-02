STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Technopark-based company launches ‘Smile Engineering’

The CSR team of the company has conducted a study with  community leaders to understand the need for these learning centres and how best these CLCs can help the community.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel initiative, Technopark-based Quest Global engineering services company has launched ‘ Smile Engineering’,  which focuses on education of  marginalised communities in the state as part of  its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). As part of it, the company has conducted the e-learning event for tribal students in the tribal areas at Vittikavu and Mullamoodu near Palode and Kallar in the district.

Quest Global AVP and Head of Product Engineering Sanju Gopal told TNIE that the company has launched  Community Learning Centres (CLC), which will empower children.“We partnered with Nature’s Green Guardians Foundation (NGGF), a not-for-profit firm, which promotes nature conservation to build, develop, and operate CLCs in these tribal areas.

We will provide the infrastructure for the centres while NGGF will handle their operations. Our employees will also be an active part of the operations by volunteering to help manage and teach at the CLCs. Quest Global is investing in children’s education. It is the organisation’s way of creating an indelible imprint. In addition to providing education to the children, the CLCs will  be part of other community building activities such as education for women, day care for children and after school services,” Sanju said.

The initiative’s major focus is on equipping the centres with digital learning tools such as internet access, smart TV, video calling facility, and desktops (to be added soon) “Through various digital learning tools, we will impart education to the children of the tribal community. By bringing education to  tribal communities in Vittikavu and Mullamoodu, we hope to empower children here,”  Sanju added.
