AKG Centre attack: Probe team yet to zero in on culprits

The police team found that one more person was involved in aiding the key culprit.

DYFI workers taking out a protest march in the wake of the attack on AKG Centre. DYFI national president A A Rahim and Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran are also seen | Vincent P

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 48 hours after the attack on AKG Centre, the CPM headquarters in the state, happened,  the special investigation team probing the incident is yet to zero in on the culprits. On Saturday,  a youth from Kattayikonam, who had put up a provocative Facebook post against AKG Centre, was taken into custody and let off after an interrogation at the city police commissioner’s office. He was released after no evidence confirming his involvement in the case could be found. The youth had mentioned in the post that he would pelt stones at AKG centre.

The police team found that one more person was involved in aiding the key culprit. The team found the second person’s involvement after verifying CCTV footage. In the CCTV footage, the second suspect who arrived in a scooter was seen handing over a packet, which is suspected to be the explosive, to the prime suspect of the attack. It has also been found that the prime suspect was using a red coloured scooter. The key culprit had also observed the place a few minutes before the attack. The police said these vital clues were collected from the footage at Kunnukuzhy area.

Speaking to TNIE, G Sparjan Kumar, city police commissioner, said efforts are on to trace the culprit. “All police teams in the city are on the field to trace the culprit. We will surely get a breakthrough soon as we are closing in. We are also interrogating some suspected persons. The culprit will be brought to books soon, “ he said.

The investigation team has verified nearly 70 CCTV cameras in and around AKG centre. Besides, more than 20 Congress activists are under police scanner for sharing posts on social media regarding the attack.
On Friday, a 13-member special team led by District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) assistant commissioner J K Dinil was formed to probe the incident.

The probe is being directly monitored by a senior officer and it will be assisted by cyber experts as it warrants analysis of phone call details and retrieval of data from mobile towers located in the vicinity of AKG Centre. The Cantonment police on Friday registered a case under the Explosives Act and IPC Section 436, which deals with mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy the building.

