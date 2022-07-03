STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Govt, Corp offices to clear pending files Sunday

The offices will function only for file settlement activities.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

Collector Navjot Khosa

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Collector Navjot Khosa on Saturday informed that all government offices in the district will be functioning on Sunday to clear pending work due to closure of government offices during pandemic and to ensure speedy disposal of pending files.

Service organisations and employees had informed that even if it is a holiday, there will be full cooperation for the file settlement drive. The collector said that service organisations voluntarily came forward with such an initiative.

The offices will function only for file settlement activities. The collector said that all employees should participate in the file settlement campaign and cooperate to make it a huge success. A file adalat has also been organised for three-and-a-half months from June 15 to September 30. Meanwhile, the city corporation has decided to open its main office on Sunday as part of clearing pending files.

The collector said that three file adalats will be held every month till September 15 in the village offices to settle pending files. At the village level, three adalats will be held each month at 10-day intervals. It has been decided to hold three adalats monthly in each section at the taluk level.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp