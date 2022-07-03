Govt, Corp offices to clear pending files Sunday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Collector Navjot Khosa on Saturday informed that all government offices in the district will be functioning on Sunday to clear pending work due to closure of government offices during pandemic and to ensure speedy disposal of pending files.

Service organisations and employees had informed that even if it is a holiday, there will be full cooperation for the file settlement drive. The collector said that service organisations voluntarily came forward with such an initiative.

The offices will function only for file settlement activities. The collector said that all employees should participate in the file settlement campaign and cooperate to make it a huge success. A file adalat has also been organised for three-and-a-half months from June 15 to September 30. Meanwhile, the city corporation has decided to open its main office on Sunday as part of clearing pending files.

The collector said that three file adalats will be held every month till September 15 in the village offices to settle pending files. At the village level, three adalats will be held each month at 10-day intervals. It has been decided to hold three adalats monthly in each section at the taluk level.