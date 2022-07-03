STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kathakali performance based on chief secy VP Joy’s poem to be performed on Sunday

This is not the first time that top bureaucrats in the state have donned the role of creative writers and artists.

Published: 03rd July 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy

Kerala Chief Secretary VP Joy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: This is not the first time that top bureaucrats in the state have donned the role of creative writers and artists. But this time around it’s a tad different. Sakunthala, a poem by chief secretary VP Joy, is all set to be performed on stage as a kathakali on Sunday.

“The poem was written some years ago and captures Sakunthala’s perspective. Subhadra, a former district planning officer and also a kathakali artiste, happened to come across the poem on YouTube and expressed a desire to render it on stage as a kathakali performance. For the performance they have added some kathakalipadams to it,” said Joy.   

The poem will be staged by a group of artists led by renowned kathakali artiste Kudamaloor Karunakaran Nair. The one-hour performance will be staged at Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan at 5.30 pm on Sunday.
Noted filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will inaugurate the event which will be presided over by V P Joy.
Vyloppilli Samskrithi Bhavan secretary P S Priyadarshan, Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission director P S Sreekala and Dr P Venugopal would be the other guest speakers. Ahead of the performance, Neena Sabareesh will present the storyline to the audience. Kudamaloor Karunakaran Nair, Rajalekshmi, Murali Krishnan and Subhadra Nair will stage the performance.

Cheif secretary V P Joy, who is also an acclaimed writer with 12 poetry collections to his credit, writes under the pen name Joy Vazhayil. Sakunthala, a work based on Kalidasan’s Abhijnana Sakunthalam, was written a couple of years ago.  

Ramanuthapam, Mathruvilapam, Nimisha Jalakam, Salabhayanam, Manalvarakal, Rithubhethangal, Malayalagazal, Niramezhuthum Porul, Mukthakangal, Samasyakal, Nakshatraragam and Veenakkambikal are some of his noted poetic works while Arivazham and Bandhanasthanaya Nyayadhipan are his novels. He has also couple of translations to his credit. His latest work Kanamara was published two months ago.
He has won SK Pottekkatt award, Akshaya literary award and Pazhassi Raja Sahityapratibha Puraskaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kathakali VP Joy
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp