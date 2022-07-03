STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lok Ayukta dismisses plea against KAU VC

They also observed that there wasn’t anything to prove that the selection and appointment were in violation of the UGC norms.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A complaint seeking cancellation of the appointment of R Chandra Babu as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala Agricultural University was dismissed by the Kerala Lok Ayukta division bench on Saturday. The bench comprising Lok Ayukta Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Harun–Al-Rashid observed the complainant had not produced any documents or proof to substantiate his allegations.

The complainant had alleged that there were more than 20 eligible applicants for the post who had better qualifications and merits than Chandra Babu and that he did not possess some of the experiences which were included in his biodata.

They also observed that there wasn’t anything to prove that the selection and appointment were in violation of the UGC norms.The bench also said that there is no reason to assume that the selection committee consisting of eminent persons did not properly consider the respective merit of the applicants.
The complaint was filed by V S Sathyaseelan of Thannikudam, Thrissur. He was represented by G Udayabhanu.

