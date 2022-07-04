Thiruvananthapuram collectorate staff turn up for work on Sunday to clear pending files

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All offices and departments in the collectorate were operational on Sunday with a large number of staff turning up for work as part of the drive to clear all pending files from 2020. The file settlement campaign was launched in the district following the chief minister’s directive to clear the pending files within three months.

As many as 2,049 pending files were cleared in the revenue department alone in the district on Sunday. Of this, 407 files have been disposed of in the collectorate while 1,596 files were disposed of in taluks and 46 files in village office.

District Collector Navjot Khosa visited the offices and asked the staff to take steps for speedy disposal of pending files due to the closure of offices during the COVID pandemic. The collector said proper planning is essential to dispose of files quickly.

The collector also appreciated the service organisations and employees for voluntarily coming forward with the proposal to work on holidays every month to settle files and for their participation in the drive. Additional District Magistrate J Anil Jose, Husur Shirastadar S Rajasekaran and other employees accompanied the collector.

The city corporation also opened its main office on Sunday. As part of clearing pending files, government file adalat has been organised for three and a half months from June 15 to September 30. On Friday, the collector said in village offices three file adalats will be held each month till September.

