Ayush doctors pitch for role in proposed public health law                       

According to them the draft bill which limits all authority in state and district levels to modern medicine practitioners is expected to pose a hurdle to the growth of Ayush systems.

Published: 05th July 2022

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Doctors from Ayush stream in the state who are left out completely in the Kerala Public Health Ordinance, 2021, are making a last-minute effort to get the bill cater to a broader spectrum of healthcare professionals. 

According to them the draft bill which limits all authority in state and district levels to modern medicine practitioners is expected to pose a hurdle to the growth of Ayush systems.The doctors and Ayush hospital management association have started lobbying MLAs who are members of the select committee of the assembly that is reviewing the draft bill. 

The final bill is expected to be submitted in the assembly soon. The Ayush streams are feeling the heat at a time the government is focussing on tackling non-communicable diseases and the emerging infectious diseases in the state.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed solidarity with the cause of Ayush, in a seminar organised by Ayurveda Hospital Management Association to discuss the issue, on Sunday. He said the patients’ right to choose the treatment method should be protected and the role of Ayush should be considered in public health.  

“The proposed bill centres around modern medicine and authority is entrusted with the health services director at the top to the health inspector at the periphery.  The agenda is to sideline other systems of medicine,” said Raju Thomas, past president of Ayurveda Medical Association of India.

