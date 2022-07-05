STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Beam collapse: Action taken against officials responsible, says Riyas

The minister, however, replied that the two projects are different and one cannot compare the two incidents. 

Published: 05th July 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas

Kerala Tourism minister PA Mohamed Riyas. (File photo| Albin Mathew/ EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The public works department has taken action against the officials concerned on the basis of the inquiry report into the collapse of three beams of Koolimadu bridge -- connecting Kozhikode and Malappuram districts -- while under construction, Minister P A Mohamed Riyas informed the assembly on Monday.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan asked why that state government, which blacklisted the contractor who constructed the Palarivattom flyover, has not taken any action against the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society Ltd, which is building Koolimadu bridge.

The minister, however, replied that the two projects are different and one cannot compare the two incidents. “This government did not greet the officials who committed lapses with garlands. In the case of Palarivattom flyover, cement and steel were not used in adequate quantities. 

Former PWD minister V K Ebrahim Kunju had accepted mobilisation advance for the project. The government directed the superintending engineer of national highways to blacklist RDS, the contract company that built the flyover, based on the PWD manual and the legal advice of the advocate general,” said Riyas.

He said the report given by the PWD Vigilance regarding the collapse of the Koolimadu bridge was examined and necessary steps were taken.  “The inspection conducted at NIT, Kozhikode, analysed the fault found in the hydraulic jack, eyewitness accounts and the manner in which the beam fell. The investigation revealed that the fault in the operation of the jack was the cause of the accident,” the minister said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mohamed Riyas
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp