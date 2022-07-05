STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Digital resurvey to be completed in four years, integrated portal soon: K Rajan

The ongoing digital resurvey of land taken up by the revenue department will be completed in four years, Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the assembly on Monday.

Revenue Minister K Rajan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The ongoing digital resurvey of land taken up by the revenue department will be completed in four years, Revenue Minister K Rajan informed the assembly on Monday. ‘Ente Bhoomi’ (My land), an integrated portal developed by National Informatics Centre (NIC) containing all proceedings related to land, is on the anvil.

The minister said it would be a single window system so that all services related to revenue would be provided in a timely manner. As part of the survey, the government will appoint 4,700 people in August through employment exchanges, Rajan told the assembly.

Out of 2.04 lakh applications received offline till January 31, a total of 136,291 have been disposed of in connection with land declassification.  “The rest of the applications will be cleared by November. Only online applications will be accepted from February 1 this year.

Out of 97,000 applications received, more than 68 per cent applications were disposed of,” Rajan said. He said that a topographical survey would be conducted as part of the digital survey. “It is targeted to be completed in four years. As a part of that, steps are being taken to convert 565 of 1,666 villages into smart villages,” he said. 

K Rajan
