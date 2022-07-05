STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No criminal case against me: Bishop Rasalam

A Dharmaraj Rasalam, moderator of CSI Church and Bishop of South Kerala diocese, has denied allegations raised by CSI Trust Association Stakeholders Association.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Dharmaraj Rasalam, moderator of CSI Church and Bishop of South Kerala diocese, has denied allegations raised by CSI Trust Association Stakeholders Association. In a statement issued here, Bishop Rasalam said there is not a single criminal case against him before any court of law.

“Being the chairman of Dr SMCSI Medical College, Karakonam, I had to appear before the Admission Supervisory Committee headed by Justice Rajendra Babu and file my statements. I am not a defendant in any criminal case”, said Bishop Rasalam responding to the TNIE report on allegations raised against him by the CSITA Stakeholders Association general secretary Jacob Abraham.

The Bishop said there is no restriction on members of the Mateer Memorial Church LMS Junction to attend worship. “Some anti-church people, who are not at all involved in the church’s governance, have misguided few members to create unnecessary problems. There is neither any financial irregularity nor other problems in the South Kerala diocese,” he said.  

