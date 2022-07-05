Two Corporation staffers get axe for fraud in allotting building numbers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has found that two data entry operators, both temporary employees, had misused the official usernames and passwords of some officers in the corporation’s revenue wing to illegally allot unauthorised numbers for various buildings in the city.



Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Monday said that the two data entry operators were removed from service and a police case has been registered against them for fraud.

A complaint was lodged with Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police and ADGP (headquarters) Manoj Abraham. According to the Mayor, fraudulent practices have been going on in the civic body for the past several months. The fraud was detected by the bill collector in Kesavadasapuram ward. The fake building number was issued illegally using Sanchaya software, which is used for issuing numbers to buildings.

Two commercial buildings owned by Ajayaghosh, a resident of Marapalam in Kesavadasapuram ward, were given the number. The fraud took place on January 1 this year. It was also found that one of the two computers used by the data entry operators was used for the committing the fraud.

The malpractice was done using the ID and password of the bill collector, revenue inspector and revenue officer that were stored in the system. Based on the complaint an FIR has been registered by the cyber police under Indian Penal Code Section 465, 467, 468 and 471 (forgery), and relevant sections of IT act.

As part of the preliminary phase of investigation, police officers reached the corporation and collected statements from the staff. The mayor announced that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.

During the probe it was found that CCTV footage of the corporation office was available till a month ago. So C-DAC has been asked to retrieve the footage for the last six months. The Mayor also stated that action will be taken if the employees show wrong behaviour.

After noticing the complaint that building numbers were given illegally in some local institutions, the corporation was ordered to investigate. As a first step, inspections were started in the main office, Fort and Nemom zonal offices.

“A total of 1,686 applications for allotting building numbers were taken for verification in all these zonal offices. Of these, 312 applications have been verified. No other irregularities have been found yet. Other offices will also be inspected. During the corporation’s inspection, it was found that the username and password of 38 retired and transferred employees were active. Then they were deactivated,” the mayor said.