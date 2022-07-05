STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Two Corporation staffers get axe for fraud in allotting building numbers

FIR registered by police for forgery; strict action will be taken against employees, says mayor

Published: 05th July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation has found that two data entry operators, both temporary employees, had misused the official usernames and passwords of some officers in the corporation’s revenue wing to illegally allot unauthorised numbers for various buildings in the city.
 
Mayor S Arya Rajendran on Monday said that the two data entry operators were removed from service and a police case has been registered against them for fraud. 

A complaint was lodged with Thiruvananthapuram Cyber Police and ADGP (headquarters) Manoj Abraham. According to the Mayor, fraudulent practices have been going on in the civic body for the past several months. The fraud was detected by the bill collector in Kesavadasapuram ward. The fake building number was issued illegally using Sanchaya software, which is used for issuing numbers to buildings. 

Two commercial buildings owned by  Ajayaghosh, a resident of Marapalam in Kesavadasapuram ward, were given the number. The fraud took place on January 1 this year. It was also found that one of the two computers used by the data entry operators was used for the committing the fraud.

The malpractice was done using the ID and password of the bill collector, revenue inspector and revenue officer that were stored in the system. Based on the complaint an FIR has been registered by the cyber police under Indian Penal Code Section 465, 467, 468 and 471 (forgery), and relevant sections of IT act.

As part of the preliminary phase of investigation, police officers reached the corporation and collected statements from the staff. The mayor announced that strict action will be taken against those found guilty.
During the probe it was found that CCTV footage of the corporation office was available till a month ago. So C-DAC has been asked to retrieve the footage for the last six months. The Mayor also stated that action will be taken if the employees show wrong behaviour.

After noticing the complaint that building numbers were given illegally in some local institutions, the corporation was ordered to investigate. As a first step, inspections were started in the main office, Fort and Nemom zonal offices.

“A total of 1,686 applications for allotting building numbers were taken for verification in all these zonal offices. Of these, 312 applications have been verified. No other irregularities have been found yet. Other offices will also be inspected. During the corporation’s inspection, it was found that the username and password of 38 retired and transferred employees were active. Then they were deactivated,” the mayor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp