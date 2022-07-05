Women’s safety being ensured: Riyas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The department has taken steps to ensure the safety of women tourists in the state’s destinations, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas informed the assembly on Monday. He said new projects, including motorcycle rallies and other campaigns, are on the anvil to attract more women tourists to the state.

When Tripunithura MLA K Babu asked the minister about the alleged incidents of assault and gang rape of foreign women tourists in the state, Riyas said no such incident was reported in Kerala. “There may be some isolated cases. It doesn’t mean that there are frequent attacks on foreign women tourists in the state,” Riyas said.

The minister said participation of youths from colleges in activities at tourism centres will be ensured in association with the higher education department,