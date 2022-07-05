STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Women’s safety being ensured: Riyas

The department has taken steps to ensure the safety of women tourists in the state’s destinations, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas informed the assembly on Monday. 

Published: 05th July 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Public Works Minister P A Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

PA Mohamed Riyas(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The department has taken steps to ensure the safety of women tourists in the state’s destinations, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas informed the assembly on Monday. He said new projects, including motorcycle rallies and other campaigns, are on the anvil to attract more women tourists to the state. 

When Tripunithura MLA K Babu asked the minister about the alleged incidents of assault and gang rape of foreign women tourists in the state, Riyas said no such incident was reported in Kerala. “There may be some isolated cases. It doesn’t mean that there are frequent attacks on foreign women tourists in the state,” Riyas said.

The minister said participation of youths from colleges in activities at tourism centres will be ensured in association with the higher education department, 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Women’s safety Mohamed Riyas
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp