Building number fraud: City corp suspects more employees involved

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The city corporation suspects the involvement of more of its employees in the building number fraud. Two temporary data entry staffers were removed from service on Monday after it was found that they used the username and passwords of some senior officials to illegally allot numbers to various buildings in the city.

A probe by the internal inquiry committee is progressing. “Efforts are on to check whether more persons are involved in the scam. I don’t think these two data entry staff alone committed the fraud. A transparent inquiry by the revenue wing of the corporation is progressing,” Mayor S Arya Rajendran told TNIE.

An agent was involved in getting the numbers for the building in Kesavadasapuram ward where the fraud came to light. Hence, the corporation team will check if similar agents are operating in the city to get buildings numbers through fraud. The city corporation has also received a report that more buildings in the ward have been given numbers in this manner. The revenue department will look into the issue immediately. A police probe is also going on simultaneously.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that the corporation is considering installing CCTV cameras having storage capacities of six months and one year. “The CCTV cameras installed in the offices now have only one month’s storage capacity. So we could not find the evidence through the footage in the past months. Therefore the corporation is planning to install cameras with higher storage capacity. Though it will take time, the corporation is giving it utmost priority,” said Arya. She said that effort to retrieve the six months old footage by C-DAC is still on.

She also said that the corporation will approach the state government to fix the technical glitches of the Sanchaya software being used in civic bodies for issuing numbers to buildings. However, she said, the software helped the civic body find the login time and other details of the fraud.

The fraud was detected by the bill collector in Kesavadasapuram ward. The fake building number was issued illegally using Sanchaya software. Two commercial buildings owned by Ajayaghosh, a resident of Marapalam in Kesavadasapuram ward, were given the number. The fraud took place on January 1 this year. It was also found that one of the two computers used by the data entry operators was used for committing the fraud.