Kerala to recruit more nurses to Belgium

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Wednesday assured a delegation from the European nation that the government would facilitate the recruitment of more nurses to Belgium through the state-owned agency Overseas Development and Employment Promotion Consultants (ODEPC). Nurses will be provided with Dutch language training, and the first batch will commence in August. The delegation comprised representatives from three hospitals, a nursing college and a consortium, a release from the minister’s office said. ODEPC chairman K P Anil Kumar and managing director Anoop K A were also present.
