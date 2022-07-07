Need to sterilise at least 10,000 strays per year: Official

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Stray dog management has gone haywire in the capital, as the ABC programme seems nonexistent in almost every local body in the district. Four rabies deaths were reported in the district this year, says an official.

The city corporation has hardly been able to sterilise seven dogs per day, while a majority of the local bodies have suspended the programme. Venturing out after dusk, pedestrians say, has become a nightmare, as almost every street is taken over by mongrels.

The suspension of ABC programmes has led to an exponential increase in the dog population. Notably, ever since the HC directive, the fund set aside for stray dog management has been lying unspent. District panchayat president G Suresh Kumar says around Rs 20 lakh was set aside for stray dog management and conducting ABC programme in the previous financial year, but the panchayat could not utilise even a rupee because of the HC order.

This year, many local bodies did not set aside funds, as the ABC programme was suspended inordinately. “The stray dog issue is becoming a major concern here and we have decided to scale up facilities at veterinary hospitals in the district to resume the programme,” adds Suresh.

Lack of infrastructure is a major challenge faced by the corporation. Ever since the shutting down of the ABC Centre at Vandithadam at Thiruvallam in December last year following complaints of animal rights violations the ABC programme has been in a limbo.

“We don’t have the infrastructure to handle large numbers,” says an official. “Last year, we did about 4,000 sterilisations. Currently, ABC is happening only at our facility in Pettah, and we are able to manage only a small figure. We should be able to do at least 10,000 to 11,000 sterilisations per year to bring the situation under control. None of the neighbouring panchayats and local bodies is implementing the programme. They seek our help when some incident occurs.”

Though efforts were initiated to renovate the ABC centre at Vandithadam, the work is progressing at a snails’ pace. Even after seven months, the civic body has not been able to complete the project.

New ABC centre

The corporation, meanwhile, is planning to set up a first-of-its-kind ABC centre and multispeciality veterinary hospital complex at a cost of `4 crore in Thiruvallam. “The project has received technical and administrative sanctions. The facility is being set up on the lines of the one at Kozhikode. Once it opens, we aim to scale up the number of sterilisations to 1,000 per month,” says an official. “The project is set to take off this year, and will be implemented in a time-bound manner. It’s conceived as a one-stop care centre for animals.”