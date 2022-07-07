STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Panchayat overseer held while taking bribe

A panchayat overseer was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Wednesday while taking a bribe.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A panchayat overseer was arrested by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau here on Wednesday while taking a bribe. The arrested is Sreelatha, the overseer at Vilappil panchayat. She had asked for a bribe to give permission to construct an additional floor in a building owned by Ansar, of Kundamankadavu. Ansar had applied for permission in June.

Sreelatha, who came for inspection, told Ansar about some technical difficulties and demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to move the papers. He then informed the matter to Vigilance I G H Venkatesh, who is holding the additional charge of director as well.  Based on his instruction, the special investigation unit-II sleuths entrapped Sreelatha while she was taking the bribe.

