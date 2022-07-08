A triggering issue

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three years ago, Kochi-based journalist Lakshmi (name changed) could eat whatever she loved. But after her pregnancy, things took a terrible turn. Now, she has to be extra careful while having food or medicines. One wrong choice, and she could land in the ICU.

Lakshmi has been diagnosed with food allergies. She cannot have citrus fruits, shellfish such as prawns and crab, and dairy products like yogurt. “Whenever I consume food that I am allergic to, I develop rashes and it starts itching. On consulting a medical expert, I was prescribed some antihistamines and steroids, but my system started reacting to even those medicines. After some time, I also developed an allergy towards dust, pigeon feather and cockroaches,” she shares.

Lakshmi’s ordeal began some days after her delivery. “I underwent a tooth extraction, and the medicine prescribed triggered side-effects. I ended up in the ICU for two days. Following this, I went for an allergy test, and found that I was allergic to a lot of things,” she says.

“There is no magical remedy for allergies. So I was advised to avoid everything which caused allergies. I had to make changes to my life. Though it was difficult in the beginning, I have been able to deal with my allergies now. One has to cope.”Lakshmi is not alone. Allergies have been on the rise, or are being discussed more widely of late.

Homemaker Neetha Kuriachan’s condition was worse. “I am allergic to chocolate -- of all things,” she says, with a smile. “Whenever I have chocolates, I get severe headaches, like migraine.”Neetha adds that she is allergic to fur as well. “Just the sight of cats can give me rashes!” she says.

Like Neetha, her 17-year-old daughter Dia, too, has been battling rare allergies. “In her childhood, she used to wail whenever we denied her chocolate. She is also allergic to peanuts, hazelnuts, seafood, and milk,” says Neetha.

“Dia was diagnosed with an allergy towards milk and milk products at the age of one. When we gave her milk, she vomited. Our family doctor told us that she was allergic to milk and milk products. Similarly, she complained of stomach pain and developed skin rashes after taking seafood. Hence, we totally avoid it.”

Neetha adds that there needs to be more discussions, awareness on allergies. “My husband, for instance, initially used to brush aside my anxiety over potential triggers. He understood my plight only after a doctor explained to him in detail,” she says.

One of the most common triggers is dust. Niranjana M S, an undergraduate student of Thiruvananthapuram, dreads the word dust. “Allergy is a condition that does not have a cure; it can only be managed,” she says. “Besides dust, I have food allergies, too. Having certain kinds of food leads to anaphylaxis. I have tried homoeopathic and even Siddha treatments. Nothing has worked.” Niranjana, too, highlights that awareness on allergies is low here, unlike in the West.

What experts say

Dr Bindusha S, associate professor, department of paediatrics (allergy and asthma), Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, says: “Allergy is a genetic condition, and they cannot be cured fully. But, we can identify and manage them better. For some people, allergies can be mild. For others, it turns severe and can even lead to complications.”

In many foreign countries, Dr Bindusha notes, there are strict rules on food labelling. “However, that’s not the case in India,” she says. “So people with food allergies often end up consuming trigger ingredients unknowingly.”

Dr Simi S M, consultant dermatologist at GG Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, says: “As a dermatologist, I deal mostly with food-triggered urticaria, usually called hives, which causes itchy welts. Only about 30 per cent of the people discover the causes of their allergies.”

Once an allergy is triggered, people have to take antihistamines for three weeks, says Dr Simi. In case of chronic urticaria, one may have to take it for months, she adds.

Doctors, in general, also advise against random “allergy test packages” that are available at private labs these days. “These days many labs attract people with such packages. One should go for such tests only after consulting doctors. Sometimes, the results could be misleading,” says Dr Simi.