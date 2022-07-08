Fans grieve over Technoblade losing battle against cancer

Gouri S dev By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a year-long battle with Sarcoma, a type of cancer, US-based Minecraft YouTuber Technoblade passed away a few days ago. After his funeral, his father posted a video titled “ So long nerds” on his channel. It consisted of his death note, which read: “If you are watching this, I am dead.” He and his family conveyed their love and respect for all his fans across the globe who supported him for years.

The beloved Minecraft streamer’s death shook his fans which includes 11 million followers on YouTube and about 4 million on Twitter. Technoblade started the channel in 2013, and over thee years, created a big community of fans through his humour-filled Minecraft video game content. The boy in his 20s revealed to be Alex by his father had kept his identity confidential. Apart from fans across the globe, the fans from the capital city also expressed their grief.